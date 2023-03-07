Markets
FIX

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Comfort Systems USA, L3Harris Technologies and Kforce

March 07, 2023 — 10:46 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/23, Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX), L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX), and Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Comfort Systems USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 3/21/23, L3Harris Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.14 on 3/24/23, and Kforce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/24/23. As a percentage of FIX's recent stock price of $151.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when FIX shares open for trading on 3/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for LHX to open 0.53% lower in price and for KFRC to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FIX, LHX, and KFRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX):

FIX+Dividend+History+Chart

L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX):

LHX+Dividend+History+Chart

Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC):

KFRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.46% for Comfort Systems USA Inc, 2.13% for L3Harris Technologies Inc, and 2.30% for Kforce Inc..

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, L3Harris Technologies Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Kforce Inc. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 BNL Dividend History
 KRA Options Chain
 TXI Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FIX
LHX
KFRC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.