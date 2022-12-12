Ex-Dividend Reminder: Comerica, Crown Castle and Banc Of California

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI), and Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Comerica, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 1/1/23, Crown Castle Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.565 on 12/30/22, and Banc Of California Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 1/3/23. As a percentage of CMA's recent stock price of $65.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Comerica, Inc. to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when CMA shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for CCI to open 1.11% lower in price and for BANC to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMA, CCI, and BANC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.14% for Comerica, Inc., 4.46% for Crown Castle Inc, and 1.52% for Banc Of California Inc.

In Monday trading, Comerica, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Crown Castle Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Banc Of California Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

