Ex-Dividend Reminder: Comcast, Erie Indemnity and Brandywine Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/4/23, Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA), Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE), and Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Comcast Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 4/26/23, Erie Indemnity Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.19 on 4/20/23, and Brandywine Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 4/19/23. As a percentage of CMCSA's recent stock price of $37.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Comcast Corp to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when CMCSA shares open for trading on 4/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for ERIE to open 0.52% lower in price and for BDN to open 4.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMCSA, ERIE, and BDN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA):



Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE):



Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.11% for Comcast Corp, 2.08% for Erie Indemnity Co., and 16.41% for Brandywine Realty Trust.

In Friday trading, Comcast Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Erie Indemnity Co. shares are up about 0.8%, and Brandywine Realty Trust shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

