Ex-Dividend Reminder: Columbus McKinnon, Hexcel and Howmet Aerospace

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/23, Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO), Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL), and Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Columbus McKinnon Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 2/21/23, Hexcel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 2/17/23, and Howmet Aerospace Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 2/27/23. As a percentage of CMCO's recent stock price of $37.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when CMCO shares open for trading on 2/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for HXL to open 0.18% lower in price and for HWM to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMCO, HXL, and HWM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO):



Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL):



Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.74% for Columbus McKinnon Corp., 0.72% for Hexcel Corp., and 0.40% for Howmet Aerospace Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Columbus McKinnon Corp. shares are currently off about 0.7%, Hexcel Corp. shares are down about 0.1%, and Howmet Aerospace Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.