COLM

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Columbia Sportswear, Thomson Reuters and Eversource Energy

May 15, 2023 — 10:02 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/23, Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM), Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI), and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Columbia Sportswear Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/1/23, Thomson Reuters Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 6/15/23, and Eversource Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.675 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of COLM's recent stock price of $78.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Columbia Sportswear Co. to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when COLM shares open for trading on 5/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for TRI to open 0.40% lower in price and for ES to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COLM, TRI, and ES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM):

COLM+Dividend+History+Chart

Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI):

TRI+Dividend+History+Chart

Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES):

ES+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.53% for Columbia Sportswear Co., 1.58% for Thomson Reuters Corp, and 3.49% for Eversource Energy.

In Monday trading, Columbia Sportswear Co. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Thomson Reuters Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and Eversource Energy shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

