Ex-Dividend Reminder: Columbia Banking System, Carlyle Group and Badger Meter

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/22/24, Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB), Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG), and Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Columbia Banking System Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/11/24, Carlyle Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 3/1/24, and Badger Meter Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/8/24. As a percentage of COLB's recent stock price of $18.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.95%, so look for shares of Columbia Banking System Inc to trade 1.95% lower — all else being equal — when COLB shares open for trading on 2/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for CG to open 0.79% lower in price and for BMI to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COLB, CG, and BMI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB):



Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG):



Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.78% for Columbia Banking System Inc, 3.14% for Carlyle Group Inc, and 0.69% for Badger Meter Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Columbia Banking System Inc shares are currently down about 2.7%, Carlyle Group Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and Badger Meter Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

