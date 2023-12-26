Ex-Dividend Reminder: Colliers International Group, Osisko Gold Royalties and FirstService

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, Colliers International Group Inc (Symbol: CIGI), Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Symbol: OR), and FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Colliers International Group Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.15 on 1/12/24, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 1/15/24, and FirstService Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 1/5/24. As a percentage of CIGI's recent stock price of $124.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Colliers International Group Inc to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when CIGI shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for OR to open 0.41% lower in price and for FSV to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CIGI, OR, and FSV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Colliers International Group Inc (Symbol: CIGI):



Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Symbol: OR):



FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.24% for Colliers International Group Inc, 1.63% for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, and 0.55% for FirstService Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Colliers International Group Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares are up about 0.2%, and FirstService Corp shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

