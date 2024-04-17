Ex-Dividend Reminder: Colgate-Palmolive, CVS Health and Medical Properties Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/19/24, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL), CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), and Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Colgate-Palmolive Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 5/15/24, CVS Health Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.665 on 5/1/24, and Medical Properties Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/1/24. As a percentage of CL's recent stock price of $86.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when CL shares open for trading on 4/19/24. Similarly, investors should look for CVS to open 0.96% lower in price and for MPW to open 3.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CL, CVS, and MPW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL):



CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS):



Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.32% for Colgate-Palmolive Co., 3.85% for CVS Health Corporation, and 12.99% for Medical Properties Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares are currently trading flat, CVS Health Corporation shares are up about 0.1%, and Medical Properties Trust Inc shares are down about 2.5% on the day.

