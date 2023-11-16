Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cognizant Technology Solutions, Skyworks Solutions and Xylem

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/20/23, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH), Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), and Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 11/30/23, Skyworks Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 12/12/23, and Xylem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/19/23. As a percentage of CTSH's recent stock price of $69.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when CTSH shares open for trading on 11/20/23. Similarly, investors should look for SWKS to open 0.72% lower in price and for XYL to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTSH, SWKS, and XYL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH):



Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS):



Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.67% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., 2.90% for Skyworks Solutions Inc, and 1.31% for Xylem Inc.

In Thursday trading, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are currently up about 1.3%, Skyworks Solutions Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Xylem Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

