Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cognex, Veritiv and TransUnion

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/18/23, Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX), Veritiv Corp (Symbol: VRTV), and TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cognex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 6/2/23, Veritiv Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 6/5/23, and TransUnion will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 6/2/23. As a percentage of CGNX's recent stock price of $50.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Cognex Corp to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when CGNX shares open for trading on 5/18/23. Similarly, investors should look for VRTV to open 0.58% lower in price and for TRU to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CGNX, VRTV, and TRU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX):



Veritiv Corp (Symbol: VRTV):



TransUnion (Symbol: TRU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.55% for Cognex Corp, 2.33% for Veritiv Corp, and 0.62% for TransUnion.

In Tuesday trading, Cognex Corp shares are currently down about 0.9%, Veritiv Corp shares are down about 1.4%, and TransUnion shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

