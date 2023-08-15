Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cognex, Snap-On and Federal Signal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/17/23, Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX), Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), and Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cognex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/1/23, Snap-On, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.62 on 9/11/23, and Federal Signal Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/1/23. As a percentage of CGNX's recent stock price of $48.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Cognex Corp to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when CGNX shares open for trading on 8/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for SNA to open 0.60% lower in price and for FSS to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CGNX, SNA, and FSS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX):



Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA):



Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.58% for Cognex Corp, 2.41% for Snap-On, Inc., and 0.66% for Federal Signal Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Cognex Corp shares are currently off about 1.6%, Snap-On, Inc. shares are down about 0.7%, and Federal Signal Corp. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.