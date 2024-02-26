News & Insights

Markets
CGNX

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cognex, Crane and Crane

February 26, 2024 — 10:01 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/24, Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX), Crane Co (Symbol: CR), and Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cognex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 3/14/24, Crane Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 3/13/24, and Crane NXT Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/13/24. As a percentage of CGNX's recent stock price of $39.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Cognex Corp to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when CGNX shares open for trading on 2/28/24. Similarly, investors should look for CR to open 0.17% lower in price and for CXT to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CGNX, CR, and CXT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX):

CGNX+Dividend+History+Chart

Crane Co (Symbol: CR):

CR+Dividend+History+Chart

Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT):

CXT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.76% for Cognex Corp, 0.67% for Crane Co, and 1.06% for Crane NXT Co.

In Monday trading, Cognex Corp shares are currently down about 3.1%, Crane Co shares are off about 0.3%, and Crane NXT Co shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Paul Singer Stock Picks
 KPTI shares outstanding history
 MVO Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CGNX
CR
CXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.