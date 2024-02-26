Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cognex, Crane and Crane

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/24, Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX), Crane Co (Symbol: CR), and Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cognex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 3/14/24, Crane Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 3/13/24, and Crane NXT Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/13/24. As a percentage of CGNX's recent stock price of $39.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Cognex Corp to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when CGNX shares open for trading on 2/28/24. Similarly, investors should look for CR to open 0.17% lower in price and for CXT to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CGNX, CR, and CXT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX):



Crane Co (Symbol: CR):



Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.76% for Cognex Corp, 0.67% for Crane Co, and 1.06% for Crane NXT Co.

In Monday trading, Cognex Corp shares are currently down about 3.1%, Crane Co shares are off about 0.3%, and Crane NXT Co shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

