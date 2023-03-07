Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cogent Communications Holdings, Kontoor Brands and SBA Communications

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/23, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI), Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB), and SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.925 on 3/24/23, Kontoor Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 3/20/23, and SBA Communications Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 3/24/23. As a percentage of CCOI's recent stock price of $64.44, this dividend works out to approximately 1.44%, so look for shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. to trade 1.44% lower — all else being equal — when CCOI shares open for trading on 3/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for KTB to open 0.94% lower in price and for SBAC to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCOI, KTB, and SBAC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.74% for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., 3.78% for Kontoor Brands Inc, and 1.34% for SBA Communications Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Kontoor Brands Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and SBA Communications Corp shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

