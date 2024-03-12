Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cogent Communications Holdings, Iron Mountain and CSG Systems International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI), Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), and CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.965 on 4/9/24, Iron Mountain Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 4/4/24, and CSG Systems International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/28/24. As a percentage of CCOI's recent stock price of $68.31, this dividend works out to approximately 1.41%, so look for shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. to trade 1.41% lower — all else being equal — when CCOI shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for IRM to open 0.81% lower in price and for CSGS to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCOI, IRM, and CSGS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI):



Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM):



CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.65% for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., 3.22% for Iron Mountain Inc, and 2.22% for CSG Systems International Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Iron Mountain Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and CSG Systems International Inc. shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

