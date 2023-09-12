News & Insights

Markets
KO

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Coca-Cola, Inter Parfums and Garmin

September 12, 2023 — 11:33 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO), Inter Parfums, Inc. (Symbol: IPAR), and Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coca-Cola Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 10/2/23, Inter Parfums, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 9/30/23, and Garmin Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 9/29/23. As a percentage of KO's recent stock price of $58.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Coca-Cola Co to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when KO shares open for trading on 9/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for IPAR to open 0.48% lower in price and for GRMN to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KO, IPAR, and GRMN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO):

KO+Dividend+History+Chart

Inter Parfums, Inc. (Symbol: IPAR):

IPAR+Dividend+History+Chart

Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN):

GRMN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.13% for Coca-Cola Co, 1.90% for Inter Parfums, Inc., and 2.77% for Garmin Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Coca-Cola Co shares are currently off about 0.1%, Inter Parfums, Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and Garmin Ltd shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 International Business Machines Average Annual Return
 EMAN Videos
 GRST Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KO
IPAR
GRMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.