News & Insights

Markets
CCEP

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, HSBC Holdings and Dana

May 07, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/24, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP), HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC), and Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.74 on 5/23/24, HSBC Holdings plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/21/24, and Dana Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 5/31/24. As a percentage of CCEP's recent stock price of $71.36, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when CCEP shares open for trading on 5/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for HSBC to open 1.12% lower in price and for DAN to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCEP, HSBC, and DAN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP):

CCEP+Dividend+History+Chart

HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC):

HSBC+Dividend+History+Chart

Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN):

DAN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.07% for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc, 4.47% for HSBC Holdings plc, and 2.99% for Dana Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc shares are currently down about 0.6%, HSBC Holdings plc shares are up about 0.7%, and Dana Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 AMETEK RSI
 AIRT Insider Buying
 BZQ Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCEP
HSBC
DAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.