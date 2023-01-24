Markets
COKE

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Signet Jewelers and Lennar

January 24, 2023 — 10:01 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/26/23, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE), Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), and Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 2/10/23, Signet Jewelers Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/24/23, and Lennar Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 2/10/23. As a percentage of COKE's recent stock price of $489.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when COKE shares open for trading on 1/26/23. Similarly, investors should look for SIG to open 0.26% lower in price and for LEN to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COKE, SIG, and LEN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE):

COKE+Dividend+History+Chart

Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG):

SIG+Dividend+History+Chart

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN):

LEN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.41% for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc, 1.05% for Signet Jewelers Ltd, and 1.52% for Lennar Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, Signet Jewelers Ltd shares are off about 1.9%, and Lennar Corp shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

