Ex-Dividend Reminder: CNO Financial Group, Northern Trust and Elevance Health

September 05, 2023 — 10:18 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/7/23, CNO Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CNO), Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS), and Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CNO Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/22/23, Northern Trust Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 10/1/23, and Elevance Health Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.48 on 9/22/23. As a percentage of CNO's recent stock price of $23.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of CNO Financial Group Inc to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when CNO shares open for trading on 9/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for NTRS to open 0.98% lower in price and for ELV to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNO, NTRS, and ELV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CNO Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CNO):

CNO+Dividend+History+Chart

Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS):

NTRS+Dividend+History+Chart

Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV):

ELV+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.57% for CNO Financial Group Inc, 3.90% for Northern Trust Corp, and 1.33% for Elevance Health Inc.

In Tuesday trading, CNO Financial Group Inc shares are currently down about 1.6%, Northern Trust Corp shares are off about 0.5%, and Elevance Health Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

