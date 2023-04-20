Ex-Dividend Reminder: CNH Industrial, Ferrari and Nokia

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/24/23, CNH Industrial NV (Symbol: CNHI), Ferrari NV (Symbol: RACE), and Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CNH Industrial NV will pay its annual dividend of $0.36 on 5/3/23, Ferrari NV will pay its annual dividend of $1.81 on 5/5/23, and Nokia Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 5/4/23. As a percentage of CNHI's recent stock price of $14.50, this dividend works out to approximately 2.48%, so look for shares of CNH Industrial NV to trade 2.48% lower — all else being equal — when CNHI shares open for trading on 4/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for RACE to open 0.66% lower in price and for NOKBF to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNHI, RACE, and NOKBF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CNH Industrial NV (Symbol: CNHI):



Ferrari NV (Symbol: RACE):



Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.48% for CNH Industrial NV, 0.66% for Ferrari NV, and 2.78% for Nokia Corp.

In Thursday trading, CNH Industrial NV shares are currently down about 1%, Ferrari NV shares are off about 2%, and Nokia Corp shares are off about 5.5% on the day.

