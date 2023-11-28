Ex-Dividend Reminder: Clearway Energy, MGE Energy and Baxter International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN), MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE), and Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Clearway Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3964 on 12/15/23, MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4275 on 12/15/23, and Baxter International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 1/2/24. As a percentage of CWEN's recent stock price of $22.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.73%, so look for shares of Clearway Energy Inc to trade 1.73% lower — all else being equal — when CWEN shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for MGEE to open 0.57% lower in price and for BAX to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CWEN, MGEE, and BAX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN):



MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE):



Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.93% for Clearway Energy Inc, 2.28% for MGE Energy Inc, and 3.19% for Baxter International Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Clearway Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, MGE Energy Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Baxter International Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

