News & Insights

Markets
CWEN

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Clearway Energy, MGE Energy and Baxter International

November 28, 2023 — 10:05 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN), MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE), and Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Clearway Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3964 on 12/15/23, MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4275 on 12/15/23, and Baxter International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 1/2/24. As a percentage of CWEN's recent stock price of $22.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.73%, so look for shares of Clearway Energy Inc to trade 1.73% lower — all else being equal — when CWEN shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for MGEE to open 0.57% lower in price and for BAX to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CWEN, MGEE, and BAX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN):

CWEN+Dividend+History+Chart

MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE):

MGEE+Dividend+History+Chart

Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX):

BAX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.93% for Clearway Energy Inc, 2.28% for MGE Energy Inc, and 3.19% for Baxter International Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Clearway Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, MGE Energy Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Baxter International Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Cheap Oil Stocks Paying Dividends
 OFS shares outstanding history
 SCMF Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CWEN
MGEE
BAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.