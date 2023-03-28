Ex-Dividend Reminder: Claros Mortgage Trust, Boston Properties and Starwood Property Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG), Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 4/14/23, Boston Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 4/28/23, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 4/14/23. As a percentage of CMTG's recent stock price of $11.61, this dividend works out to approximately 3.19%, so look for shares of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc to trade 3.19% lower — all else being equal — when CMTG shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for BXP to open 1.98% lower in price and for STWD to open 2.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMTG, BXP, and STWD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG):



Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP):



Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.75% for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc, 7.91% for Boston Properties Inc, and 11.26% for Starwood Property Trust Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Boston Properties Inc shares are off about 1.5%, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

