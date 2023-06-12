Ex-Dividend Reminder: Civitas Resources, Hess and New Fortress Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI), Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), and New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Civitas Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/29/23, Hess Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4375 on 6/30/23, and New Fortress Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/28/23. As a percentage of CIVI's recent stock price of $70.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Civitas Resources Inc to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when CIVI shares open for trading on 6/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for HES to open 0.33% lower in price and for NFE to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CIVI, HES, and NFE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.84% for Civitas Resources Inc, 1.30% for Hess Corp, and 1.37% for New Fortress Energy Inc.

In Monday trading, Civitas Resources Inc shares are currently off about 1.3%, Hess Corp shares are off about 1.5%, and New Fortress Energy Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

