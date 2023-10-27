Ex-Dividend Reminder: Citizens Financial Group, East West Bancorp and Entegris

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/23, Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC), and Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Citizens Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 11/15/23, East West Bancorp, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 11/15/23, and Entegris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 11/22/23. As a percentage of CFG's recent stock price of $23.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.78%, so look for shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc to trade 1.78% lower — all else being equal — when CFG shares open for trading on 10/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for EWBC to open 0.90% lower in price and for ENTG to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CFG, EWBC, and ENTG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG):



East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC):



Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.14% for Citizens Financial Group Inc, 3.59% for East West Bancorp, Inc, and 0.45% for Entegris Inc.

In Friday trading, Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, East West Bancorp, Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Entegris Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.