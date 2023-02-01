Ex-Dividend Reminder: Citigroup, East West Bancorp and 1st Source

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/3/23, Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC), and 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Citigroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 2/24/23, East West Bancorp, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 2/21/23, and 1st Source Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 2/16/23. As a percentage of C's recent stock price of $51.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of Citigroup Inc to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when C shares open for trading on 2/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for EWBC to open 0.62% lower in price and for SRCE to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for C, EWBC, and SRCE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C):



East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC):



1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.96% for Citigroup Inc, 2.46% for East West Bancorp, Inc, and 2.60% for 1st Source Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Citigroup Inc shares are currently down about 1.4%, East West Bancorp, Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and 1st Source Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.