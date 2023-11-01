Ex-Dividend Reminder: Citigroup, AllianceBernstein Holding and Ameriprise Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/3/23, Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB), and Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Citigroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 11/22/23, AllianceBernstein Holding LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 11/22/23, and Ameriprise Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 11/17/23. As a percentage of C's recent stock price of $39.46, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of Citigroup Inc to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when C shares open for trading on 11/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for AB to open 2.26% lower in price and for AMP to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for C, AB, and AMP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C):



AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB):



Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.37% for Citigroup Inc, 9.03% for AllianceBernstein Holding LP, and 1.71% for Ameriprise Financial Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Citigroup Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, AllianceBernstein Holding LP shares are up about 0.2%, and Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

