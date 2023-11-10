Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cintas, Jabil and Powell Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/23, Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS), Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), and Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cintas Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 12/15/23, Jabil Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/4/23, and Powell Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2625 on 12/13/23. As a percentage of CTAS's recent stock price of $525.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Cintas Corporation to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when CTAS shares open for trading on 11/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for JBL to open 0.06% lower in price and for POWL to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTAS, JBL, and POWL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS):



Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL):



Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.03% for Cintas Corporation, 0.25% for Jabil Inc, and 1.26% for Powell Industries, Inc..

In Friday trading, Cintas Corporation shares are currently off about 0.1%, Jabil Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Powell Industries, Inc. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

