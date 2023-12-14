Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cincinnati Financial, Omega Flex and Amphenol

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/18/23, Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF), Omega Flex Inc (Symbol: OFLX), and Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cincinnati Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 1/16/24, Omega Flex Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 1/4/24, and Amphenol Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/10/24. As a percentage of CINF's recent stock price of $105.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Cincinnati Financial Corp. to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when CINF shares open for trading on 12/18/23. Similarly, investors should look for OFLX to open 0.42% lower in price and for APH to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CINF, OFLX, and APH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF):



Omega Flex Inc (Symbol: OFLX):



Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.83% for Cincinnati Financial Corp., 1.69% for Omega Flex Inc, and 0.92% for Amphenol Corp..

In Thursday trading, Cincinnati Financial Corp. shares are currently up about 1.3%, Omega Flex Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and Amphenol Corp. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

