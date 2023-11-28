Ex-Dividend Reminder: Churchill Downs, Avangrid and Dominion Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR), and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Churchill Downs, Inc. will pay its annual dividend of $0.382 on 1/5/24, Avangrid Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/2/24, and Dominion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6675 on 12/20/23. As a percentage of CHDN's recent stock price of $118.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when CHDN shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for AGR to open 1.40% lower in price and for D to open 1.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHDN, AGR, and D, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN):



Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR):



Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.32% for Churchill Downs, Inc., 5.61% for Avangrid Inc, and 5.69% for Dominion Energy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Churchill Downs, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.4%, Avangrid Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Dominion Energy Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

