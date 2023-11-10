News & Insights

Markets
CHD

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Church & Dwight, Fresh Del Monte Produce and Archer Daniels Midland

November 10, 2023 — 10:25 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/23, Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD), Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP), and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Church & Dwight Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2725 on 12/1/23, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/8/23, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/6/23. As a percentage of CHD's recent stock price of $89.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when CHD shares open for trading on 11/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for FDP to open 0.83% lower in price and for ADM to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHD, FDP, and ADM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD):

CHD+Dividend+History+Chart

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP):

FDP+Dividend+History+Chart

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM):

ADM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.22% for Church & Dwight Co Inc, 3.34% for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., and 2.49% for Archer Daniels Midland Co..

In Friday trading, Church & Dwight Co Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares are up about 1.1%, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 ROGP Insider Buying
 MFA Price Target
 Institutional Holders of CMTA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHD
FDP
ADM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.