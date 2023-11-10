Ex-Dividend Reminder: Church & Dwight, Fresh Del Monte Produce and Archer Daniels Midland

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/23, Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD), Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP), and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Church & Dwight Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2725 on 12/1/23, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/8/23, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/6/23. As a percentage of CHD's recent stock price of $89.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when CHD shares open for trading on 11/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for FDP to open 0.83% lower in price and for ADM to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHD, FDP, and ADM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD):



Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP):



Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.22% for Church & Dwight Co Inc, 3.34% for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., and 2.49% for Archer Daniels Midland Co..

In Friday trading, Church & Dwight Co Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares are up about 1.1%, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares are trading flat on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.