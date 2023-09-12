News & Insights

Markets
CB

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chubb, Phillips Edison and Federal Agricultural Mortgage

September 12, 2023 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO), and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chubb Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.86 on 10/6/23, Phillips Edison & Co Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.0975 on 10/2/23, and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 9/29/23. As a percentage of CB's recent stock price of $206.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Chubb Ltd to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when CB shares open for trading on 9/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for PECO to open 0.28% lower in price and for AGM to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CB, PECO, and AGM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB):

CB+Dividend+History+Chart

Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO):

PECO+Dividend+History+Chart

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM):

AGM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.67% for Chubb Ltd, 3.35% for Phillips Edison & Co Inc, and 2.64% for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Chubb Ltd shares are currently up about 0.1%, Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 SQSP Options Chain
 TPIC Videos
 Institutional Holders of RYE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CB
PECO
AGM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.