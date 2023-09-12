Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chubb, Phillips Edison and Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO), and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chubb Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.86 on 10/6/23, Phillips Edison & Co Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.0975 on 10/2/23, and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 9/29/23. As a percentage of CB's recent stock price of $206.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Chubb Ltd to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when CB shares open for trading on 9/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for PECO to open 0.28% lower in price and for AGM to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CB, PECO, and AGM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB):



Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO):



Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.67% for Chubb Ltd, 3.35% for Phillips Edison & Co Inc, and 2.64% for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Chubb Ltd shares are currently up about 0.1%, Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

