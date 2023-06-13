News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chubb, F&G Annuities & Life and Gaming & Leisure Properties

June 13, 2023 — 11:54 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/23, Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), F&G Annuities & Life Inc (Symbol: FG), and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chubb Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.86 on 7/7/23, F&G Annuities & Life Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/30/23, and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of CB's recent stock price of $192.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Chubb Ltd to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when CB shares open for trading on 6/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for FG to open 0.89% lower in price and for GLPI to open 1.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CB, FG, and GLPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB):

CB+Dividend+History+Chart

F&G Annuities & Life Inc (Symbol: FG):

FG+Dividend+History+Chart

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI):

GLPI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.79% for Chubb Ltd, 3.55% for F&G Annuities & Life Inc, and 5.81% for Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Chubb Ltd shares are currently up about 0.8%, F&G Annuities & Life Inc shares are up about 1%, and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

