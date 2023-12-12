Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chubb, Extra Space Storage and Community Bank System

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/23, Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR), and Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chubb Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.86 on 1/5/24, Extra Space Storage Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.62 on 12/29/23, and Community Bank System Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 1/10/24. As a percentage of CB's recent stock price of $224.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Chubb Ltd to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when CB shares open for trading on 12/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for EXR to open 1.17% lower in price and for CBU to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CB, EXR, and CBU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB):



Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR):



Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.53% for Chubb Ltd, 4.69% for Extra Space Storage Inc, and 3.70% for Community Bank System Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Chubb Ltd shares are currently up about 0.7%, Extra Space Storage Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and Community Bank System Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

