Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chesapeake Utilities, NorthWestern and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/23, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK), NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chesapeake Utilities Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.535 on 4/5/23, NorthWestern Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 3/31/23, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 4/14/23. As a percentage of CPK's recent stock price of $124.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corp. to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when CPK shares open for trading on 3/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for NWE to open 1.14% lower in price and for TMO to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for CPK, NWE, and TMO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK):



NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE):



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.72% for Chesapeake Utilities Corp., 4.54% for NorthWestern Corp., and 0.25% for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In Friday trading, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. shares are currently off about 0.2%, NorthWestern Corp. shares are off about 0.2%, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

