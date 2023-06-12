Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chesapeake Utilities, Merck and Atrion

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK), Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), and Atrion Corp. (Symbol: ATRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chesapeake Utilities Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 7/5/23, Merck & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 7/10/23, and Atrion Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.15 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of CPK's recent stock price of $130.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corp. to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when CPK shares open for trading on 6/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for MRK to open 0.66% lower in price and for ATRI to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPK, MRK, and ATRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK):



Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK):



Atrion Corp. (Symbol: ATRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.81% for Chesapeake Utilities Corp., 2.64% for Merck & Co Inc, and 1.53% for Atrion Corp..

In Monday trading, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Merck & Co Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Atrion Corp. shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

