Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chemours, Enbridge and Murphy Oil

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/23, Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB), and Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chemours Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/15/23, Enbridge Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.8875 on 6/1/23, and Murphy Oil Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 6/1/23. As a percentage of CC's recent stock price of $29.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Chemours Co to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when CC shares open for trading on 5/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for ENB to open 2.23% lower in price and for MUR to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CC, ENB, and MUR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chemours Co (Symbol: CC):



Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB):



Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.39% for Chemours Co, 8.91% for Enbridge Inc, and 3.18% for Murphy Oil Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Chemours Co shares are currently up about 1.8%, Enbridge Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Murphy Oil Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

