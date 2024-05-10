Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chemours, CF Industries Holdings and Marathon Oil

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/14/24, Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chemours Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/14/24, CF Industries Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 5/31/24, and Marathon Oil Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 6/10/24. As a percentage of CC's recent stock price of $28.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Chemours Co to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when CC shares open for trading on 5/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for CF to open 0.67% lower in price and for MRO to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CC, CF, and MRO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chemours Co (Symbol: CC):



CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF):



Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.52% for Chemours Co, 2.69% for CF Industries Holdings Inc, and 1.62% for Marathon Oil Corp..

In Friday trading, Chemours Co shares are currently up about 3.4%, CF Industries Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Marathon Oil Corp. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

