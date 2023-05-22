Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chemed, Discover Financial Services and Tpg

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/24/23, Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE), Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), and Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chemed Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 6/14/23, Discover Financial Services will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 6/8/23, and Tpg Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/5/23. As a percentage of CHE's recent stock price of $537.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Chemed Corp to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when CHE shares open for trading on 5/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for DFS to open 0.69% lower in price and for TPG to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHE, DFS, and TPG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE):



Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS):



Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.28% for Chemed Corp, 2.77% for Discover Financial Services, and 2.98% for Tpg Inc - Class A.

In Monday trading, Chemed Corp shares are currently down about 0.2%, Discover Financial Services shares are up about 0.4%, and Tpg Inc - Class A shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

