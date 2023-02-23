Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chemed, Allstate and Welltower

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/23, Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE), Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL), and Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chemed Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 3/17/23, Allstate Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.89 on 4/3/23, and Welltower Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 3/8/23. As a percentage of CHE's recent stock price of $515.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Chemed Corp to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when CHE shares open for trading on 2/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for ALL to open 0.66% lower in price and for WELL to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHE, ALL, and WELL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.29% for Chemed Corp, 2.66% for Allstate Corp, and 3.21% for Welltower Inc.

In Thursday trading, Chemed Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Allstate Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Welltower Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

