CAKE

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cheesecake Factory, Viatris and Loews

May 19, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/23/23, Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE), Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS), and Loews Corp. (Symbol: L) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cheesecake Factory Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 6/6/23, Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 6/16/23, and Loews Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 6/6/23. As a percentage of CAKE's recent stock price of $35.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when CAKE shares open for trading on 5/23/23. Similarly, investors should look for VTRS to open 1.26% lower in price and for L to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAKE, VTRS, and L, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE):

Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS):

Loews Corp. (Symbol: L):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.07% for Cheesecake Factory Inc., 5.06% for Viatris Inc, and 0.42% for Loews Corp..

In Friday trading, Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Viatris Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and Loews Corp. shares are up about 1% on the day.

