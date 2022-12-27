Ex-Dividend Reminder: Centerspace, Ryman Hospitality Properties and Rithm Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Centerspace (Symbol: CSR), Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP), and Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Centerspace will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 1/12/23, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/17/23, and Rithm Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/27/23. As a percentage of CSR's recent stock price of $60.21, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Centerspace to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when CSR shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for RHP to open 0.30% lower in price and for RITM to open 2.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSR, RHP, and RITM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Centerspace (Symbol: CSR):



Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP):



Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.85% for Centerspace, 1.21% for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, and 11.74% for Rithm Capital Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Centerspace shares are currently up about 0.5%, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Rithm Capital Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.