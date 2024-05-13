Ex-Dividend Reminder: CenterPoint Energy, UNITIL and Eversource Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/24, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), UNITIL Corp (Symbol: UTL), and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CenterPoint Energy, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/13/24, UNITIL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 5/31/24, and Eversource Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.715 on 6/28/24. As a percentage of CNP's recent stock price of $29.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when CNP shares open for trading on 5/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for UTL to open 0.78% lower in price and for ES to open 1.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNP, UTL, and ES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.69% for CenterPoint Energy, Inc, 3.12% for UNITIL Corp, and 4.62% for Eversource Energy.

In Monday trading, CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, UNITIL Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and Eversource Energy shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

