Ex-Dividend Reminder: CenterPoint Energy, Royalty Pharma and Affiliated Managers Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/23, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX), and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CenterPoint Energy, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 3/9/23, Royalty Pharma plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/15/23, and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 3/2/23. As a percentage of CNP's recent stock price of $29.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when CNP shares open for trading on 2/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for RPRX to open 0.53% lower in price and for AMG to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNP, RPRX, and AMG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP):



Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX):



Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.58% for CenterPoint Energy, Inc, 2.12% for Royalty Pharma plc, and 0.02% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc..

In Monday trading, CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Royalty Pharma plc shares are down about 0.9%, and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

