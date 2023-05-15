Ex-Dividend Reminder: CenterPoint Energy, Black Hills and U.S. Physical Therapy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/23, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH), and U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CenterPoint Energy, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 6/8/23, Black Hills Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 6/1/23, and U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 6/9/23. As a percentage of CNP's recent stock price of $30.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when CNP shares open for trading on 5/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for BKH to open 0.95% lower in price and for USPH to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNP, BKH, and USPH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.53% for CenterPoint Energy, Inc, 3.80% for Black Hills Corporation, and 1.55% for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc..

In Monday trading, CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Black Hills Corporation shares are up about 0.3%, and U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.