Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cencora, Pacific Premier Bancorp and Charles Schwab

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/8/24, Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR), Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI), and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cencora Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 2/26/24, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 2/16/24, and The Charles Schwab Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/23/24. As a percentage of COR's recent stock price of $234.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Cencora Inc to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when COR shares open for trading on 2/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for PPBI to open 1.34% lower in price and for SCHW to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COR, PPBI, and SCHW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR):



Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI):



The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.87% for Cencora Inc, 5.36% for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, and 1.60% for The Charles Schwab Corporation.

In Tuesday trading, Cencora Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc shares are off about 2.3%, and The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.