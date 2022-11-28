Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cedar Fair, McDonald's and Interpublic Group of Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, Cedar Fair LP (Symbol: FUN), McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), and Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cedar Fair LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/15/22, McDonald's Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.52 on 12/15/22, and Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 12/15/22. As a percentage of FUN's recent stock price of $41.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Cedar Fair LP to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when FUN shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for MCD to open 0.55% lower in price and for IPG to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FUN, MCD, and IPG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cedar Fair LP (Symbol: FUN):



McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD):



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.87% for Cedar Fair LP, 2.21% for McDonald's Corp, and 3.40% for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc..

In Monday trading, Cedar Fair LP shares are currently up about 0.9%, McDonald's Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

