Markets
FUN

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cedar Fair, H & R Block and TFS Financial

March 02, 2023 — 10:10 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/23, Cedar Fair LP (Symbol: FUN), H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), and TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cedar Fair LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/21/23, H & R Block, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 4/5/23, and TFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2825 on 3/21/23. As a percentage of FUN's recent stock price of $46.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Cedar Fair LP to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when FUN shares open for trading on 3/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for HRB to open 0.80% lower in price and for TFSL to open 1.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FUN, HRB, and TFSL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cedar Fair LP (Symbol: FUN):

FUN+Dividend+History+Chart

H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB):

HRB+Dividend+History+Chart

TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL):

TFSL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.57% for Cedar Fair LP, 3.19% for H & R Block, Inc., and 7.92% for TFS Financial Corp.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Thursday trading, Cedar Fair LP shares are currently up about 0.5%, H & R Block, Inc. shares are down about 0.6%, and TFS Financial Corp shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Metals Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
 NHS Insider Buying
 EGO market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FUN
HRB
TFSL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.