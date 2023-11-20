Ex-Dividend Reminder: CDW, Curtiss-Wright and Fortive

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/23, CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW), Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW), and Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CDW Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 12/12/23, Curtiss-Wright Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/1/23, and Fortive Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/29/23. As a percentage of CDW's recent stock price of $215.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of CDW Corp to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when CDW shares open for trading on 11/22/23. Similarly, investors should look for CW to open 0.10% lower in price and for FTV to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CDW, CW, and FTV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW):



Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW):



Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.15% for CDW Corp, 0.38% for Curtiss-Wright Corp., and 0.47% for Fortive Corp.

In Monday trading, CDW Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are trading flat, and Fortive Corp shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

