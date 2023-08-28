Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cboe Global Markets, RLI and AGNC Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/23, Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI), and AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cboe Global Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 9/15/23, RLI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 9/20/23, and AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 9/12/23. As a percentage of CBOE's recent stock price of $150.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when CBOE shares open for trading on 8/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for RLI to open 0.21% lower in price and for AGNC to open 1.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CBOE, RLI, and AGNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE):



RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.46% for Cboe Global Markets Inc, 0.84% for RLI Corp, and 14.67% for AGNC Investment Corp.

In Monday trading, Cboe Global Markets Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, RLI Corp shares are down about 0.2%, and AGNC Investment Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.