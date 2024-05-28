Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cathay General Bancorp, Standard and Poors Global and Goldman Sachs Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/24, Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY), Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cathay General Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 6/10/24, Standard and Poors Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 6/12/24, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.75 on 6/27/24. As a percentage of CATY's recent stock price of $36.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of Cathay General Bancorp to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when CATY shares open for trading on 5/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for SPGI to open 0.21% lower in price and for GS to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CATY, SPGI, and GS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY):



Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI):



Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.75% for Cathay General Bancorp, 0.83% for Standard and Poors Global Inc, and 2.39% for Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Cathay General Bancorp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Standard and Poors Global Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

