Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cathay General Bancorp, Enact Holdings and Equinix

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/24, Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY), Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT), and Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cathay General Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/11/24, Enact Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/13/24, and Equinix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.26 on 3/20/24. As a percentage of CATY's recent stock price of $39.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Cathay General Bancorp to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when CATY shares open for trading on 2/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for ACT to open 0.60% lower in price and for EQIX to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CATY, ACT, and EQIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY):



Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT):



Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.46% for Cathay General Bancorp, 2.40% for Enact Holdings Inc, and 1.93% for Equinix Inc.

In Friday trading, Cathay General Bancorp shares are currently off about 0.3%, Enact Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Equinix Inc shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Insider Buying

 CF Industries Holdings Earnings History

 Funds Holding American Express



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.